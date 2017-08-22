CNN Host Reacts To Trump's Unhinged Rally: A 'Total Eclipse Of The Facts'

After Trump finished his unhinged 90-minute rant in Phoenix before unleashing his rabid fans on the streets (and apparently the thousands of protesters outside), Don Lemon gave a quiet, intense summarized reaction to the whole thing.

The transcript of his remarks follows.

"Well, what do you say to that? I'm just going to speak from the heart here.

What we witnessed is a total eclipse of the facts. Someone who came out on stage and lied directly to the American people and left things out that he said in an attempt to rewrite history, especially when it comes to Charlottesville.

He's unhinged, It's embarrassing and I don't mean for us, the media because he went after us, but for the country. This is who we elected President of the United States.

A man who is so petty that he has to go after people he deems to be his enemy, like an imaginary friend of a 6-year-old.

His speech was without thought, without reason, devoid of facts, devoid of wisdom. There was no grav.

He was like a child blaming a sibling on something else. He did it. I didn't do it.

And certainly opened up the race wound from Charlottesville.

A man clearly wounded by the rational people abandoning him in droves, meaning the business people and the people in Washington now questioning his fitness for office and whether he is stable.

A man backed into a corner it seems, by circumstances beyond his control and his understanding. That's the truth.

If you watch that speech as an American, you had to be thinking what in the world is going on? This is the person we elected as President of the United States? This petty, this small, a person who who's supposed to pull the country together? Certainly didn't happen there."