Donald Trump Is A Lying SOB Enabled By Willing Media

I don't know who I'm more furious with: Trump for all his lies or the media and politicians that are consistently surprised by his lying. Let me make this clear: if Trump's mouth is open, or his thumbs are tweeting, he's lying. It's almost as if he doesn't know how to not lie. Take, for example, his Boy Scout lie to the Wall Street Journal:

I got a call from the head of the Boy Scouts saying it was the greatest speech that was ever made to them, and they were very thankful.

The Boy Scouts confirmed no such call took place.

Why in God's name anyone would ever think Trumpy would be honest is beyond my comprehension. He's never once in his life given anyone reason to believe he's an honest man. He's spent his entire life lying!

This is a man who used to call up the tabloid press pretending to be someone else to dish out gossip on women he might be dating. He built his casinos by lying to contractors about promised payments for their work only to stiff them in the end. He bragged about cheating on his children's mother. He's even lied about all his mafia contacts when it's well documented that that he did in fact have business relationships with them.

Then there's the lies from the campaign. Over and over he promised his supporters that he would provide affordable health care and not touch the social programs, but then he turned around and supported the Republican's plan that would leave millions without healthcare and cut Medicaid. He said he would build a wall and Mexico would pay for it. Now we are paying for it. He claimed no one respected women more than him when he has done nothing but trash women and attacked them through his legislation...and on and on.

How about the Russia lies? First he claimed he's never done business with Russians. That is undeniably false. His towers are filled with Russian buyers. A Russian mafia gambling ring was busted just below his very own Trump Tower apartment for God's sake! He and his children have been to Russia several times trying to do business deals. Eric Trump admitted that most of their money came from Russians. Then he claimed neither he nor his staff had any contact or dealing with Russia. Now they admit to have had secret meetings with Russians in hopes of getting illegally obtained materials on Hillary Clinton.

There's too many lies to even count. And it's not just Trump himself that cannot stop lying, it's also his staff and family. From the Flynn lies to the Kushner lies, it just keeps on coming. If these claims about Fox News working with Trump to try and blame the Russian collusion on a murdered DNC staffer (Seth Rich) are true, then this is a whole 'nother can of lies to unravel.

Yet time and time again, all I hear is shock from the media that Trump behaves this way. "How can the president of the United States act like this," media ponders. Give me a f***ing break already! Trump is the same person he's always been. You were all just too busy digging a tunnel to nowhere on Hillary's emails.

So stop feigning disbelief at his antics. He's not going to "pivot" and become presidential. And just because he bombs a country or makes a speech without drooling on himself, doesn't mean he will suddenly become what you so desperately want him to be. He won't.

Donald Trump is the exact same person he's always been. Nothing's changed! I hate to burst their bubble, but he's a lying SOB and always will be.