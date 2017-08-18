Heather Heyer's Mother To Trump: 'You Can't Wash This One Away By Saying I'm Sorry'

By Karoli Kuns
2 hours ago by Scarce
up

During an interview with ABC's Good Morning America, Susan Bro explained why she would not be speaking with Donald Trump in spite of his efforts to speak with her.

When asked if she had spoken to Trump, Bro emphasized that she "had not and now will not" have a conversation with him.

Bro explained that she initially missed his calls in all of the chaos surrounding Heyer's funeral, but is now intentionally refusing his calls.

"I hadn't really watched the news until last night," Bro continued, "And I'm not talking to the president now. I'm sorry."

Taking a deep breath, she went on. "I saw an actual clip of him at a press conference equating the protesters like Ms. Heyer with the KKK and the white supremacists."

Acknowledging that she had thanked Trump on Monday before seeing that clip of him on Tuesday, she explained that she won't speak with him because "you can't wash this one away by shaking my hand and saying 'I'm sorry.'"

When asked what her message is for Trump, she admonished him to "think before you speak."

Always good advice. It's a pity he won't take it.


