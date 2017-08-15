NC Woman Confronts Her Neighbor For Flying Nazi Flag
Page Braswell deserves plaudits for doing this, doing the right thing. Calling out a Nazi with a big, fat Trump sticker on the back of his truck.
We should all do this.
Here's her original Facebook post.
403 Forestway Drive Mount Holly NC 28120 (White House on the corner) - Joe Love is his name. Owns Jerry & Sons Auto on Hwy 27 between Mt Holly & Stanley.
We need to ALL stand against Nazis. Share far and wide; let's run this Nazi out of town. For real.
The ironically named Joe Love insisted he's not a Nazi, and was only flying their flag after three Confederate flags were stolen off his property, and apparently needed a new symbol of hate to adorn his otherwise well-kept property. You couldn't make this shit up if you tried.
Source: Charlotte News & Observer
After Saturday’s violent demonstration by KKK and neo-Nazi groups in Charlottesville, Va., Page Braswell decided she couldn’t remain silent about a man in her town flying a Nazi flag.
Braswell, 44, didn’t know Joe Love until she pulled into his driveway Sunday, but both live near the town of Mount Holly in Gaston County, about 15 miles northwest of Charlotte. Braswell said a photo had been circulating of a Nazi flag hanging at the home.
“I thought, ‘What? This is my town,’ ” Braswell said Monday after video of her confronting Love had been viewed 138,000 times and shared almost 3,000 times on Facebook.
The video shows Braswell driving to Love’s home, spotting the flag and a Trump sticker on his truck, then asking, “Hey! What’s up with the Nazi flag?”
Love asks who she is and says, “What’s that flag got to do with you?” He tells her his name and, in language laced with profanity and hand gestures, tells her it’s none of her business and she should leave. He says he’s not a Nazi but “this is Nazi f---ing America.”
Comments