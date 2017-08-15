President Retweets And Then Deletes Trump Train Running Over CNN Reporter

Earlier this morning, Trump retweeted and then deleted a cartoon of a "Trump train" running over a CNN reporter. This seems to mimics Trump's clash with CNN's Jim Acosta yesterday.

And the timing of the cartoon and the tweet, coming just days after a White nationalist ran over a female counter-protestor with his car? Shameful.

After Trump held a photo-op to show off his signature once again on Monday, the pool reporter happened to be CNN's Jim Acosta and when he tried to ask a few question to the president about his response to the weekend protests, Trump derided him and his network calling them fake news.

On MSNBC's Velshi & Ruhle program, co-host Stephanie Ruhle scolded the White House for retweeting and then deleting this offensive and violent image against CNN while the country is up in arms over the Nazis rioting in the streets.

Ruhle said, "President Trump, the President of the United States, retweeting this image of a Trump train smashing into a human, it's a cartoon, but smashing into a person with a CNN logo covering its face."

She continued, "...this comes just three days after an innocent woman was killed from being hit by a car, mowed down by a white supremacist at that rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"The White House has so far not explained the Trump train tweet on record, but one White House official requesting anonymity -- "it was inadvertently posted and as soon as it was noticed it was immediately deleted," she said.

"I want to point this out to the White House, given all that's going on, given that there were Nazis rioting in the streets over the weekend, given the tensions around the world in terms of Twitter and retweeting, you're the White House, tighten up your game."

Exactly. Shouldn't the White House and the president have better things to do then offer up violence against a real news organization?

It's no secret that Trump loves his tweets, but the country needs a president and not a Twitter troll.

A reporter is going to get hurt one of these days by some of Trump's avid supporters who feed into these idiocy.