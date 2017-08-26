Republicans Float A 'Both Sides' Response To Charlottesville

By Frances Langum
The Hill reports

Republicans are floating a resolution to condemn the recent white supremacist protests in Virginia — a measure quickly hammered by Democrats who say the language echoes the equivocal response from President Trump.

The draft resolution strongly denounces the groups that organized the Charlottesville, Va., rallies, singling out the “white supremacists and neo-Nazis” at the center of the marches, which led to the death of a counterprotester and two law enforcement officers responding to the violence.

But Democrats are pouncing on language that condemns, in equal terms, both the racist groups “and counterprotestors engaged in acts of violence.”

I've written extensively -- 110 posts and videos on "both sides" just here at C&L -- on the problem with both-siderism. It's always Republicans who do it, because they are the only ones who benefit.


