Rick Perlstein Reminds Us Of The Recent Racist History Of Confederate Monuments

The calls of Nazi cries of "blood and soil" were interspersed with "We will not replaced" in Charlottesville this weekend. The purpose behind these calls of white fragility? The removal of statues of Confederate generals.

Think about that for a second. These were statues erected to military officers who committed TREASON against this country.

Just like those confederate flags they were waving, these idiot protesters want to have the right to celebrate treason without their feelings being hurt that they are actually terrible, un-American traitors.

And what's worse? Those statues weren't erected as some sort of conciliatory gesture during Reconstruction. No, no, no. As historian and best-selling author Rick Perlstein reminds CNN's Fareed Zakaria , those statues were commissioned during the Civil Rights era (100 years after the Civil War) in response to school desegregation and other civil rights battles of the time.

Many of the treasured monuments that seem to offer a connection to the post-bellum South are actually much later, anachronistic constructions, and they tend to correlate closely with periods of fraught racial relations, as my colleague Yoni Appelbaum has noted. South Carolina didn’t hoist the battle flag in Columbia until 1961—the anniversary of the war’s start, but also the middle of the civil-rights push, and a time when many white Southerners were on the defensive about issues like segregation and voting rights. A timeline of the genesis of the Confederate sites shows two notable spikes. One comes around the turn of the 20th century, just after Plessy v. Ferguson, and just as many Southern states were establishing repressive race laws. The second runs from the mid-1950s to the mid-1960s—the peak of the civil-rights movement. In other words, the erection of Confederate monuments has been a way to perform cultural resistance to black equality.

A Twitter writer @JuliusGoat had a brilliant tweetstorm addressing the absurdity of the marchers: