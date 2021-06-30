2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

120 Republicans Side With The Confederacy

The Republican Party is in favor of honoring Civil War traitors. The side that lost the war AGAINST the US.
By John Amato
120 Republicans Side With The Confederacy
Image from: Screengrab

On Tuesday the HOUSE voted to remove all statues that honored confederates and white supremacists at the United States Capitol.

The bill passed by a wide margin in the Democrat-controlled House.

The NY Times reports that the House chamber "voted 285 to 120 to approve the legislation, which aims to banish the likenesses of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, Jefferson Davis and roughly a dozen other figures associated with the Confederacy or white supremacist causes."

The bill goes to the Senate and in saner times it might pass quickly. We shall see what Mitch McConnell's plan is on using the filibuster to obstruct, as he can under current Senate rules.

But what's significant about this bill, beside the obvious, is that 120 Republican Congresscritters, the majority of their caucus, voted against it, which in another decade would be shocking.

Guess who voted against removing treasonous slave masters from the US Capitol? Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the No. 3 House Republican, was among the 120 Republicans who voted no.

Yep, the newly minted Traitor Trump sycophant who unseated Liz Cheney in House leadership, voted with the Confederacy.

Since Trump ran for office, the white nationalist movement has grown and merged with the QAnon/MAGA anti-American cult that is now the GOP.

Their only political move is to do everything they can to 'own the libs.'

Crying about white grievances is what they do. This vote proves who and what they support.

Discussion

