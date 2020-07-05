Politics
Joni Ernst Says The Confederacy And Slavery Are Mere 'Blemishes' On American History

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) on Sunday both acknowledged and downplayed America's racist history by saying that the country had "blemishes" in its past.
During an interview on CNN, Ernst was asked if she was comfortable with President Donald Trump's rhetoric on monuments that celebrate Confederate history and the legacy of slavery.

"I truly do believe that we live in the greatest nation on the face of the planet," Ernst opined. "And we do have blemishes in our history. And we need to come together and have some hard discussions about our past."

"But the great thing about this nation is that we can learn from those blemishes, learn from those hard times in the past," she added, "and continue to evolve and a continually blessed nation. And again, we do live in the greatest nation on the face of the planet. And I hope that others understand that."

