Scarborough: 'He's Now Officially The President Of The White Nationalist Movement'

Scarborough did not spare Trump over claiming there were some “very fine people” attending the white nationalist gathering in Charlottesville.

He also noted that the only people who really liked his statement yesterday was David Duke and Richard Spencer.

“Not so strange is the fact that you had David Duke and other white nationalists actually praising the president of the United States for his words, and why not?” Scarborough said.

“He has now become the president, not only of America, but also the white nationalist movement.”

Scarborough said that Trump could have taken the side of white nationalists, or of the majority of Americans who reject white nationalism.

“The president has chosen sides and it is very clear — not only morally, but especially politically — he has chosen the wrong side,” he said.

“It is now up to the rest of us to figure out why he did that, exactly. Is he just a bigot?”

