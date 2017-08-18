KKK March Was Supposed To Happen In Durham, NC; Counterprotesters Showed Instead

Updated: We're hearing that all of the good people who came out to counterprotest the KKK may have caused them to change their minds.

Counter protestors in the hundreds in downtown #DefendDurham pic.twitter.com/QKBjsnDdnN — Nick Haynes (@NickDHaynes) August 18, 2017

Looks like the KKK is having an unannounced and unapproved march in Durham, North Carolina, right now. Oh, and they have no permit. Will Donald Trump denounce them on this technicality like he did the Charlottesville counter protesters?

Ha, just kidding.

The Herald Sun is reporting that a march may be underway today in relation to the removal of a confederate statue earlier this week. In response to the threat of a march, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office closed East Main Street in front of the old courthouse.

The Sheriff's office statement reads: “The Sheriff’s Office is thoroughly researching the potential of several groups with opposing viewpoints holding demonstrations in Durham. This is partly why the Sheriff’s Office continues to remind demonstrators to first obtain a permit and most importantly, abide by the law. I expect demonstrators to conduct themselves in such a manner that is legal and respectful of the Durham County community. Again, I call upon city and county leaders to establish rules for demonstrators.”

The City Manager ,Tom Bonfield, is unaware of a permit being obtained for a march. In response to threat of a march, some businesses in the area are closing.

No KKK yet, but lots of fired up counter protestors.

Hundreds descend on downtown #Durham after rumor of KKK rally. No sign of a rally yet. There were 1 or 2 that exchanged words but left. pic.twitter.com/fgCsLTeZzA — Virginia Bridges (@VirginiaBridges) August 18, 2017

We will update this post as reports come in.