Showing Your Face At A Nazi Rally May Get You Fired

Being a Nazi isn't great for your resume. Just ask Cole White, recently unemployed. He is an out and proud Nazi who marched in Charlottesville this weekend and his identity was outed by the twitter user @YesYoureRacist, a crusader who is doing God's work by identifying Nazis and racists online from their social media posts. He does not doxx anyone by disclosing personal info, just finds their names, twitter, etc and publicizes it.

Well, Cole White, an employee at Top Dog, LLC, was outed almost immediately last night.

Cole White, from California -- allegedly works at Top Dog restaurant in Berkeley pic.twitter.com/gxPvwQtAPw — Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) August 12, 2017

Cole was part of violent protests in Oakland in May of 2017 as well. Whoops:

Cole was part of the violent protests in Oakland back in May pic.twitter.com/yQQkTqXUMl — Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) August 12, 2017

Poor Cole. Here is the update:

Don't be like Cole. Don't be a Nazi. Our First Amendment right of Free Speech means you can express every bit of hate in your heart, but it doesn't protect you from the consequences of it, as unemployed Cole is finding out today. The government may not jail you, but you sure as hell can be fired.

Thank you, Top Dog, LLC, for firing a Nazi.