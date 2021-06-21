2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

John Oliver Warns: Renovation Program May Cost You Your Home

PACE, which is on its way to states such as New York and Ohio, was introduced in 2008 by President Obama to soften the financial burden of upgrading one’s home.
By Susie Madrak

John Oliver warned homeowners about the well-meaning yet dangerous PACE program last night. Via Deadline:

PACE financing, which stands for Property Assessed Clean Energy financing, is a program used in several states that aids low-income families renovate their homes for energy efficiency improvements. PACE, which is on its way to states such as New York and Ohio, was introduced in 2008 by President Obama to soften the financial burden of upgrading one’s home.

[...] PACE financing works by covering all the upfront hard and soft costs of a home renovation. PACE costs are then repaid on the homeowner’s property tax bill over a period of up to 30 years. The logic is the energy cost savings over that period will eventually offset the tax increases. In a sense, the renovation pays for itself.

Oliver said though government program is well-intentioned, the likes of private companies have ruined its efforts, leading to people losing their homes. “When PACE loans go wrong, they go very wrong,” a serious Oliver intoned.

[...] Oliver discussed that big financial players have taken note of PACE’s problems. Financial lending giants Freddie Mac and Fanny Mae have stopped backing PACE-funded homes. When these homes accrue debts that can’t be paid, Oliver said that it’s tax collectors who pick up the debt and foreclose on homes.

Oliver ended the segment by saying, "Nobody in this country should be losing their home because of an air conditioner. They should be losing their home because of unexpected medical bills – like an American!”

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team