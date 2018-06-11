John Oliver Warns Fox News Is Eroding Public Support For Russia Investigation

John Oliver delivered an update last night on “Stupid Watergate,” on the first anniversary of the Mueller investigation.

“Yes, they’ve been derisively referring to the Mueller investigation as a ‘witch hunt,’ which is a little ironic, because you just know if Giuliani, Hannity, and Trump had been alive back when people burned witches, they’d have had front-row seats toasting marshmallows while trying to conceal their boners,” Oliver said.

“It’s also a strange claim considering that Mueller has, in the past year, charged 20 people and three companies and gathered five guilty pleas. So if this is a witch hunt, witches exist.”

But he was concerned about a Monmouth University poll showing that only 54 percent of Americans want Mueller’s investigation to continue. (It was 60 percent in March.)

He credits the hard work done by Fox News to actively undermine public support.

“They aren’t really interested in getting to the bottom of any of these questions, they’re trying to sow enough doubt that this number dips far enough below 50 percent to allow the whole investigation to be shut down. They are just working the jury.”