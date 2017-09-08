EPA's Scott Pruitt Argues It's Too Soon To Talk About Climate Change

During a phone interview with CNN, about Hurricane Irma, Trump's EPA chief Scott Pruitt said now is not the time to discuss climate change.

Pruitt said, "Here’s the issue. To have any kind of focus on the cause and effect of the storm—versus helping people, or actually facing the effect of the storm—is misplaced"

"What we need to focus on is access to clean water, addressing these areas of Superfund activities that may cause an attack on water, these issues of access to fuel. ... Those are things so important to citizens of Florida right now, and to discuss the cause and effect of these storms, there’s the... place [and time] to do that. It’s not now.”

"Now is not the time," and if you try to discuss it, Pruitt said, "All I’m saying to you is, to use time and effort to address it at this point is very, very insensitive to this [sic] people in Florida.”

I think Floridians are more sensitive to watching their homes, lives and possessions being destroyed and left in ruins by the increase in hurricanes bashing our coasts.

Climate deniers like Trump, who call global warming "a hoax", never want to discuss climate change and the havoc it's causing around the world.

It's a very similar tactic to the NRA, who avoid discussion of gun control following mass shootings by calling for "respect for the victims."

If we're not going to discuss the causes of our problems at the point at which we have those problems, we never will. And that avoidance is how conservatives delay the solution.

Pruitt's deregulation fury had Fox News Sunday's Chris Wallace repeatedly bashing him over his denials.

Pruitt told CNBC that CO2 isn't a "primary contributor" to global warming.

And he is who Trump trusts to protect our environment.