EPA's Pruitt: CO2 Isn't 'Primary Contributor To Global Warming'

CNBC had on Scott Pruitt and discussed the Paris agreement and climate change.

On Thursday's edition of Squawk Box, host Joe Kernen asked Trump's new head of the EPA, Scott Pruitt, if the science had been settled on Co2 and climate change and Pruitt said "measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do."

Pruitt told host Joe Kernen that he hates the Paris deal and said, "I happen to think the Paris accord, the Paris agreement if you will, should have been treated as a treaty. Should have gone through Senate confirmation, that's a concern. I also think it was a bad deal."

Kernen then asked, "Let me ask you one other thing, just to get to the nitty gritty. Do you believe that it’s been proven that CO2 is the primary control knob for climate? Do you believe that?"

Pruitt replied, "No, I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do, and there’s tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact. So, no, I would not agree that’s a primary contributor to the global warming that we see. But we don’t know that yet, as far as -- we need to continue debate -- continue the review and analysis."

Kernen, for some reason, is afraid to be labelled a climate change denier, but responded like one and said, "It’s, it’s a -- I agree. When I hear “the science is settled,” it’s like I never heard that science actually got to a point where it was – that’s the whole point of science is that you keep asking questions, you keep asking questions. But I don’t want to be called a denier, so it scares me. It’s a terrible thing to be called. "

We've posted tons of articles on Climate Change so I liked for something different. Maybe Kernen could check on on NASA's website once in a while

