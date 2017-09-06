Fun With Guns: 'Surrender The Walmart Notebook Or I'll Shoot!'

Thank you, Michigan.

So there’s just one notebook left on the shelf at Walmart and school is fixing to start.

Your 20 year old daughter sees someone reaching for the notebook, so a grabbing match ensues complete with cussin’ and hair pullin’.

So what do you do? You reach in your purse and pull out your gun, of damn course.

WATCH: Woman pulls gun during fight over school supplies at Walmart pic.twitter.com/iPiZzJGejT https://t.co/ar0nGecFVK pic.twitter.com/lprc0TY1Ir — Frank Macek (@frankmacekwkyc) September 2, 2017

The police detective investigating the case spoke to the media.

“It was a senseless act of violence all the way around.” Police are now working with prosecutors to try to determine whether the woman’s actions could be classified as self-defense. She had a valid concealed gun license.

Yeah, well, I can certainly see that – hair pullin’ could be serious bodily injury. You know, we don’t have that problem in Texas. We have big hair and if you stick your hand in there, you’re liable to lose it in the AquaNet. We kinda let nature take care of hair assault.

On the upside, the gun toting momma ended up with the notebook and checked out of the store with it. There’s that.

Crossposted at juanitajean.com