Priebus Lawyers Up

Reince Priebus, Trump's former Chief of Staff and former head of the RNC, is one of the latest of the Trumpkins to lawyer up as Special Counsel Robert Mueller digs deeper into Trump's ties into Russia and their probable possible tampering into the 2016 presidential elections:

President Trump's former chief of staff Reince Priebus and White House counsel Don McGahn have reportedly both hired a lawyer amid the investigation into Russian election meddling. The two hired William Burck, a partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, Law360 reported. Burck will advise Priebus and McGahn in the special counsel investigation into the Russian election meddling. The news comes after a recent report that special counsel Robert Mueller told the White House his team will seek to interview six senior and former aides to Trump as part of the federal investigation into the Russian election meddling and possible Trump campaign involvement. Those aides include Priebus and McGahn, in addition to former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and Trump's adviser and interim communications director Hope Hicks. [...] Priebus will be asked about any details he knows surrounding Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting last June with a Russian lawyer, according to the publication.

It should not be surprising that Priebus might have some involvement in any meetings between Trump and his people and the Russians.

I reported three years ago that Priebus had interfered with the Wisconsin gubernatorial elections by feeding tips and information to Scott Walker's about Walker's then primary opponent, Mark Neumann.

But, too bad, so sad for Priebus, he's not in Wisconsin anymore and he doesn't have a friendly judicial system that will willingly turn a blind eye to any misdeeds committed during the election.

I just wonder if Priebus has started looking into the witness protection program yet.