Sloane Stephens Wins U.S. Open

In a magnificent performance and beating unbelievable odds, the U.S.'s Sloane Stephens won her first grand slam championship at the U.S. Open on Saturday.

Stephens, coming off foot surgery, was ranked as low as 957th early last month after having returned to the tour in July.

Just think about that.

Serena Williams, taking a break from the tour while bringing her first child into the world, U.S. Women's Tennis came roaring back to the forefront by placing all four contestants to compete in the semifinals.

Venus Williams, a multiple champion herself, is still playing terrific tennis was joined by up and comers Coco Vandeweghe, Madison Keys and now Sloane Stephens.

After Sloane dispatched Coco, who was a very charismatic player throughout the tournament, Sloane took advantage of a nervous Madison Keys and made it look easy in defeating her very good friend.

The two finalists have known each other through the juniors, hugged in an emotional embrace for a long time after the match ended and it was a very touching moment indeed.

Madison also made a dramatic comeback herself this year, suffering through two wrist surgeries.

Afterwards, Keys said, "I didn’t play my best tennis today and was disappointed, but Sloane, being the great friend she was, was very supportive,” Keys said, still fighting tears at the ceremony. “If there is someone I have to lose to today, I’m glad it’s her.”

During the trophy ceremony, Stephens later said, "I told her I wish there could have been a draw.”

These are ladies you can root for.

As I watched the tournament, Chris Evert, the 18 time champion kept telling the audience that Sloane still hadn't played the type of tennis she was capable of and she was right.

She saved the best for last.