'I DO Tennis' New Logo And Branding

A couple of friends of mine created this new logo and website called I DoTennis and it's cool.

If you are a tennis fan you'll dig it.

Just so it's clear, I have no stake in this endeavor!

Though it may seem dark, this was literally born from a virus. I took lessons as a kid and played throughout my youth; always been a big fan of the game, but interest waned as the years went on with no one to play with consistently. When Covid arrived that fateful spring and things became very sedentary, the tennis courts were the first to reopen. My daughter suggested we dust off the rackets we’d rally with when she was far younger. What began as a ball spraying fest became more refined the more we played. Soon, friends began joining us and, as it happens in the tennis world, I made new ones on the court. Now the slate is always full with singles or doubles.

This is more than about being physically active, committing to tennis has immeasurably improved my mental health as well. I don’t claim to be great, or even a good player, but I know I’m far better now than five years ago. In short, this is something I have to do! Not just because I need to, but I want to. I wish I hadn’t let so much time go by before rekindling my passion for the most pure of sports…but I did; and I DO…TENNIS.We at I DO TENNIS hope you do too!

Marcos Johnson Founder/CEO