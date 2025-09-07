USTA Asks Broadcasters To Censor Any Protests To Dear Leader At US Open

Trump is to attend the match on Sunday as a guest of Rolex, the Swiss watchmaker and major sponsor of the tournament. It's thought that Rolex has a keen interest in convincing Trump to lower tariffs on Switzerland.

And because the television broadcasters in the United States are completely craven, they will undoubtedly do as asked, censoring their own broadcasts so as to not annoy Dear Leader.

Source: The Bounces

NEW YORK — Following up on the earlier news first reported by Bounces about Rolex’s invitation, I have further new information to report about the planning around presenting President Donald Trump’s appearance at the U.S. Open. An internal email sent by the U.S. Tennis Association leadership to U.S. Open broadcasters, obtained by Bounces, requested that broadcasters censor any possible protests or other reactions to President Donald Trump’s presence at Sunday’s U.S. Open men’s final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Here’s the key text from the USTA email obtained by Bounces: “With respect to Broadcast Coverage, the President will be shown on the World Feed and the Ashe Court Feed during the opening anthem ceremony. We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance in any capacity, including ENG [Electronic News Gathering] coverage.” The USTA’s plan to show Trump during the anthem, one of the noisiest and bombastic portions of Sunday’s events, is already an effective way to insulate Trump from likely booing. But the preemptive instructions outlined by the USTA in this email—asking broadcasters to censor and avoid any possible protest or negative crowd reaction to Trump for television audiences watching around the world—is further complicity in broadcasting Trump’s desired stagecraft for his first appearance at the U.S. Open in a decade.