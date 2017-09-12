Twitter Explodes After Ted Cruz's Twitter Account 'Likes' Porn Clip
"It was an intern!" Or: "My account was hacked!" The excuses will be flying any minute now, in the wake of this amusing piece of apparent hypocrisy:
The facts are as follows: On Monday evening, the account belonging to Cruz "liked" a video clip posted by @SexuallPosts, an account whose sole purpose is disseminating pornographic videos. That clip, 2 minutes and 20 seconds in length, has a woman walking into what appears to be her house. There, she discovers a couple having sexual intercourse. She proceeds to watch them, to her own evident pleasure.
The Cruz account retracted the "like" as soon as it began to attract the attention of Twitter users. By then, of course, it was too late.
Uh huh. Twitter is having a blast:
I can't show you the best ones. You'll have to find them yourself.
Comments