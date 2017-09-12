Twitter Explodes After Ted Cruz's Twitter Account 'Likes' Porn Clip

"It was an intern!" Or: "My account was hacked!" The excuses will be flying any minute now, in the wake of this amusing piece of apparent hypocrisy:

The facts are as follows: On Monday evening, the account belonging to Cruz "liked" a video clip posted by @SexuallPosts, an account whose sole purpose is disseminating pornographic videos. That clip, 2 minutes and 20 seconds in length, has a woman walking into what appears to be her house. There, she discovers a couple having sexual intercourse. She proceeds to watch them, to her own evident pleasure. The Cruz account retracted the "like" as soon as it began to attract the attention of Twitter users. By then, of course, it was too late.

Ted Cruz's staff reported Ted Cruz to Twitter?#BusTED https://t.co/Qej322ubUg — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 12, 2017

Uh huh. Twitter is having a blast:

In the name of God, please stop saying "Ted Cruz's staff" ... https://t.co/pJX7sXb9Be — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) September 12, 2017

Ted Cruz apologizes, says he will stop tweeting porn and resume his regular wholesome tweets about taking healthcare away from poor people. — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) September 12, 2017

I'll pay $10 to any reporter that asks Ted Cruz if he's seen any good movies lately. #TedCruz — Tom Murphy (@tgagemurphy) September 12, 2017

Big day ahead:



Hillary Clinton: What Happened.



Ted Cruz: What Happened? — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 12, 2017

A decade ago, Ted Cruz was defending a ban on "dildos, artificial vaginas, and other obscene devices." (h/t @zoeyjsalsbury) pic.twitter.com/LsjIzpAp4u — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) September 12, 2017

Which of Ted Cruz's staffers is about to take a bus on the back for the team? — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 12, 2017

This juxtaposition between Ted Cruz's now-deleted porn "like" and his pinned tweet is pretty glorious. pic.twitter.com/Q8HwExpFsn — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 12, 2017

I can't wait for Ted Cruz to tell millions of people who know exactly how Twitter works that he was hacked or made a mistake. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 12, 2017

Soon Ted Cruz will wake up to this nightmarish PR situation. Wonder if he'll be able to beat it? pic.twitter.com/uA7HUBrwI6

I can't show you the best ones. You'll have to find them yourself.