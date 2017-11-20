Moore Accuser Leigh Corfman: 'He Removed Most Of My Clothing' And Came Back 'In His White Underwear'

Roy Moore accuser Leigh Corfman joined The Today Show this morning, and explained in a calm and credible fashion how she met him and how he tried to seduce her. She was underage. He sexually assaulted her.

Host Savannah Guthrie set up the encounter, asking Corfman to confirm some details: he "walked up and introduced himself and ultimately asked you out for a date."

Leigh said, “I wouldn’t exactly call it a date. I'd say it was a meet. At 14 I was not dating. At 14, I was not able to make those kind of choices.”

She said her mother did not know and he took her to his home.

Upon meeting him a second time, Leigh said, "He basically laid out some blankets on the floor of his living room floor and “proceeded to, um, seduce me, I guess you would say.”

She continued, "During the course of that he removed my clothing, he left the room and came back in wearing his white underwear and he touched me over my clothing, what was left of it, and he tried to get me to touch him as well and at that point I pulled back and said I was not comfortable and I got dressed and he took me home."

“I was a 14-year-old child trying to play in an adult’s world, and he was 32 years old,” Corfman said.

Lucky for her he didn't force her, but his act seems to be predicated on seducing very young girls to submit to his sexual advances.

Guthrie asked if she felt like she had been molested.

Corfman said, "I don't know that I really thought about it those terms because it wasn't part of my vocabulary. I’d been reading Harlequin romances for years at that point, and I was expecting candlelight and roses, and what I got was very different. Very different."

"Did you tell anyone at the time?"

Leigh said, "Right after it, I told two of my good friends. And then I told one other, and they told me how bad of an idea this was and -- "

↓ Story continues below ↓

"To be with an older man like that."

"Right. And that we weren't prepared for that. When he called again I didn't go. I made an excuse, you know, and I didn't go."

This account is devastating and even though it's too late for a criminal case, it should disqualify him as a candidate for office and he should be drowned with shame.

But, to paraphrase Kellyanne Conway and a host of Moore defenders, 'who you gonna vote for, a pedophile or a Democrat?'