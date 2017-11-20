Kellyanne Conway Blabs GOP Secret: We Need Pedophile Moore For Tax Cut Vote
Yep, Ms Alternative Facts Bowling Green Massacre is at it again. This time she's defending not Roy Moore, pedophile, but brainwashed Republican voters in Alabama pretty please supporting Roy Moore, pedophile, because otherwise how will they get their terribly immoral tax cut bill passed?
But wait, last week Kellyanne said no Senate seat was worth the life of a child?
Conway spelled out the stakes of Moore's candidacy well last week. Unfortunately, she decided to flaunt her own standards Monday morning. It's another demonstration of the cold truth that to today's Republican Party, anything is acceptable if it helps you win—or keep a Senate majority. That list, until this moment, included flirtations with white nationalism and the lunatic fringe. Now, it includes elevating an accused child predator to the nation's highest legislative body. And that's just the latest, most egregious reason not to vote for Roy Moore.
