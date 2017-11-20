Kellyanne Conway Blabs GOP Secret: We Need Pedophile Moore For Tax Cut Vote

Fox & Friends host: "So, vote Roy Moore?"

Kellyanne Conway: "I'm telling you that we want the votes in the Senate to get this tax bill through." pic.twitter.com/27pyaCx3um — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) November 20, 2017

Yep, Ms Alternative Facts Bowling Green Massacre is at it again. This time she's defending not Roy Moore, pedophile, but brainwashed Republican voters in Alabama pretty please supporting Roy Moore, pedophile, because otherwise how will they get their terribly immoral tax cut bill passed?

But wait, last week Kellyanne said no Senate seat was worth the life of a child?

“What ever the facts end up being, the incontrovertible principle is that there is NO senate seat worth more than a child, #EXCEPT of course, if the senate seat is for us to pass Trump tax scam” — @KellyannePolls



Sure, vote for a child molester, it wasn’t one of my 3 daughters. pic.twitter.com/n0AzOZbNwV — unwavering (@SCalaisS) November 20, 2017

