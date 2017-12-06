Kellyanne Conway Lectures Chris Cuomo On 'Morality'

Chris Cuomo argued with Kellyanne Conway about Trump endorsing Roy Moore after saying he wouldn't. Naturally, she took the opportunity to spin.

"Does that mean Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi don't want Jones to win? Everyone is really disappointed they couldn't tilt this race the other way by having people living in Alabama instead of covering what's going on in the rest of the country," she said.

"Do you know everything that's going on in this country? Historic tax cuts for individuals and businesses, but we have people planted in Alabama on one single Senate race. You're telling the president of the United States not to get involved in the race?"

"No, I'm not. I'm saying if he says it's up to the Alabama voters, then don't endorse," Cuomo shot back.

"Somehow the president shouldn't get involved. He said he wants a vote. He also said he doesn't want a liberal Democrat in the Senate. No one was even talking about Doug Jones," Conway said.

"That's because there are these titanic allegations against Roy Moore. That's why. Your own logic doesn't work here. The White House said the allegations are troubling, but not as troubling as losing that seat apparently. So you'd rather take a gamble that these allegations are true. We get our vote. That is better than having a Democrat," he said.

"Do you think Al Franken, John Conyers should resign their jobs?"

"Conyers did resign. I don't know what Franken is going to do."

"Right. But the question is should he? Or are you putting party before morality?" she said sarcastically.

"I'm a journalist. I'm in the business of testing what you say should happen."

"Let me tell you the hypocrisy we see at every turn. Al Franken is in the Senate right now. He has admitted this. he had a senate conference yesterday in front of a glowing audience --"

"He admitted what? That he took a stupid photo?"

"That's what he admits. He doesn't admit that he sexually assaulted somebody."

"Hey, Chris, did you think it was groping?"

"I thought it was a stupid photo in poor taste, he needed to own it and he did."

"You see that with your own two eyes, and that's your judgement."

"These are accusations of sexual assault. If Doug Jones had these accusations on him, you would talk about nothing else," he said.

"You would have his name tattooed on your hand with the names of the women on the other hand and hold it up. Every day, you'd hold it up."