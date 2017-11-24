Complaint Filed Against Kellyanne Conway For Violating The Hatch Act, Again
The former Director of US Office of Gov't Ethics Walter Shaub has filed a complaint against Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway for violating the Hatch Act by using her position in the White House to promote a candidate while attacking another.
This isn't the first time she's been in a jam over her comments on TV. That same ethics department are investigating her promotion of Ivanka Trump’s business on television.
Con-way was on Fox and Friends and went on a diatribe against Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones while standing in front of the White House.
“Doug Jones in Alabama? Folks, don’t be fooled. He’ll be a vote against tax cuts, he’s weak on crime, weak on borders, he’s strong on raising your taxes, he’s terrible for property owners, and Doug Jones is a doctrinaire liberal which is why he’s not saying anything and why the media are trying to boost him."
Kilmeade asked, "So vote Roy Moore?”
She replied, "I’m telling you, we want the votes in the Senate to get this tax bill through.”
Then a few days later, Trump backed up her sentiments completely:
"I can tell you one thing for sure. We don't need a liberal person in there, a Democrat. Jones, I've looked at his record. It's terrible on crime. It's terrible on the border. It's terrible on the military. I can tell you for a fact we do not need somebody that's going to be bad on crime, bad on borders, bad with the military, bad for the Second Amendment."
Richard Painter followed up Shaub by saying her actions are a firing offense.
I doubt this will be the last time Kellyanne has a run in with The Hatch Act. Just like her boss, Kellyanne is convinced she's above having to comply with pesky regulations and norms that apply to say, Democrats.
