Complaint Filed Against Kellyanne Conway For Violating The Hatch Act, Again

The former Director of US Office of Gov't Ethics Walter Shaub has filed a complaint against Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway for violating the Hatch Act by using her position in the White House to promote a candidate while attacking another.

CLC has filed a Hatch Act complaint against Kellyanne Conway for using her official White House title to advocate for a political candidate. https://t.co/l2QMxkN9n4 — CampaignLegalCenter (@CampaignLegal) November 22, 2017

I have filed a complaint with the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, which investigates Hatch Act violations. https://t.co/Mrm8al9nZz — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 22, 2017

This isn't the first time she's been in a jam over her comments on TV. That same ethics department are investigating her promotion of Ivanka Trump’s business on television.



Con-way was on Fox and Friends and went on a diatribe against Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones while standing in front of the White House.

“Doug Jones in Alabama? Folks, don’t be fooled. He’ll be a vote against tax cuts, he’s weak on crime, weak on borders, he’s strong on raising your taxes, he’s terrible for property owners, and Doug Jones is a doctrinaire liberal which is why he’s not saying anything and why the media are trying to boost him."

Kilmeade asked, "So vote Roy Moore?”

She replied, "I’m telling you, we want the votes in the Senate to get this tax bill through.”

Then a few days later, Trump backed up her sentiments completely:

"I can tell you one thing for sure. We don't need a liberal person in there, a Democrat. Jones, I've looked at his record. It's terrible on crime. It's terrible on the border. It's terrible on the military. I can tell you for a fact we do not need somebody that's going to be bad on crime, bad on borders, bad with the military, bad for the Second Amendment."

Richard Painter followed up Shaub by saying her actions are a firing offense.

This is an official interview. She has violated the Hatch Act by using her position to take sides in a partisan election. That is a firing offense. And for her this is strike two. https://t.co/U4kjbLu4NT

Agree. Rampant illegality. OSC has twice found Hatch violations vs Trump admin, but ordered no penalties. This time OSC must sanction—message is not sticking! https://t.co/e6TqrkLf1P — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) November 22, 2017

I doubt this will be the last time Kellyanne has a run in with The Hatch Act. Just like her boss, Kellyanne is convinced she's above having to comply with pesky regulations and norms that apply to say, Democrats.