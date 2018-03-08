Kellyanne Conway: 'I Won't Reveal' If Trump Is Punishing Me For Violating The Hatch Act

White House counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway on Thursday refused to say if President Donald Trump would punish her after she was found to have violated the Hatch Act.

During an interview on Fox News, host Bill Hemmer noted that the Special Counsel's Office had recently found that Conway illegally used her position in the federal government to campaign for Republican candidates on two occasions.

"The president and I have spoken about this," Conway acknowledged. "I've not made a comment on this at all and I won't today."

"The White House has spoken," she added, pointing to the administration's denial of the charges.

"Has the president told you what he desires from this?" Hemmer asked.

"I won't reveal my private conversations with the president except that he would like me to speak about publicly," Conway insisted.

"So, no punishment given?" the Fox News host pressed.

"I didn't say that," Conway shot back politely. "I just said that we've spoken about this."