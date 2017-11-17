Here Are All SIXTEEN Women Accusers Of Donald Trump In One Place

Brave New Films:

This is serious. Sexual harassment is pervasive and happens at the very top of the institutions that run this country. We owe it to all women to hold men, especially those with immense power, accountable for their actions. Yes, this includes the president too.

In the video, 16 Women and Donald Trump, we put together the stories of women who have reported being sexually harassed or sexually assaulted by Donald Trump. Seeing these women’s stories, one after another, is incredibly powerful – it's time to listen and act accordingly. As a society, we need to do a better job of holding men liable for harassment and abusive behavior. And we have a right to hear these women's their stories even as the mainstream news outlets dismiss them and the White House deflects responsibility for them. It's time to disrupt the powers that silence the voices of women in all of our institutions. Please share this video to remind the nation that Hollywood isn't the only place abuse happens and that our current president isn’t immune to being held accountable.