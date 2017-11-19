Trump Regrets Not Leaving Ungrateful UCLA Players In Chinese Prison

If you don't kiss his ring, Trump will leave your kids in a Chinese prison. That's our president.

Three UCLA college basketball players, including LiAngelo Ball, were arrested and detained for shoplifting when they went to China during a promotional game when Trump was visiting President Xi.

After they were released, Trump demanded their thanks because it's all about him.

Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

His undying need to be praised and glorified at all times borders on insanely messianic. And the fact that his past record on race relations is very, very poor doesn't help him.

This looks to be an attempt to strong arm three young black athletes into kissing his ring.

Enter LaVar Ball, the very outspoken father of Los Angeles Lakers Lonzo Ball and LiAngelo Ball.

He defended his younger son by downplaying their criminal behavior overseas during an ESPN interview.

"As long as my boy's back here, I'm fine," LaVar Ball told ESPN. "I'm happy with how things were handled. A lot of people like to say a lot of things that they thought happened over there. Like I told him, 'They try to make a big deal out of nothing sometimes.' I'm from L.A. I've seen a lot worse things happen than a guy taking some glasses. My son has built up enough character that one bad decision doesn't define him. Now if you can go back and say when he was 12 years old he was shoplifting and stealing cars and going wild, then that's a different thing.

I disagree with his assessment, because what they did was a crime and just plain stupid.

As for Trump, LaVar had these words to say:

"Who?" LaVar Ball told ESPN on Friday, when asked about Trump's involvement in the matter. "What was he over there for? Don't tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out."

President Ego didn't like that one bit.

Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

Trump would love to send three young men to a Chinese prison for ten years just because one of the fathers didn't recognize his awesomeness.

He's a vicious King Baby, the likes of which we've never seen before.