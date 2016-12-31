Mormon Tabernacle Woman Quits Choir, Likens Trump To Hitler

More drama from the Trump Inauguration extravaganza; this time, another female performer who objects to the kind of deplorable person chosen by the Electoral College, is leaving her group to avoid having to be a part of the unpleasantness.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Jan Chamberlin, a member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, has resigned from the famed group to avoid performing at the imminently depressing Inauguration of Herr Führer, Donald Trump.

Who found this rather minor news deeply unsettling? It's none other than the self-righteous Todd Starnes who fancies himself as the quintessential Christian White Male, a younger, plumper version of Mike Pence. Both are deeply homophobic, almost too much so, and are staunchly in favor of making this country a Christian Theocracy. Both are big proponents of labeling derogatory events associated with Islam by using that catch phrase: Islamic terrorism.

If you're unfamiliar with this brown-nosing, self-righteous pundit, imagine that one annoying student who would remind the teacher to give that pop quiz or assign homework. He's openly objected to a professor teaching about the Islamic Faith, and claimed this is proof of a 'Stealth Jihad' to infiltrate our schools. Starnes has no regard for the Establishment Clause in our Constitution and sees nothing wrong with making America Theocratic Again. Islamic theocracy bad, Christian theocracy good.

Starnes was an early supporter of Trump, despite the unsettling and not-so-Christian-like gaffes he often made. Now that the man somehow has gotten to POTUS-elect, everyone should follow in his footsteps and virtually worship the man.

That includes the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and ALL its members. How dare this woman slight Trump! How could she possibly compare Trump to Hitler? Just off the fainting couch, Starnes has been clutching the pearls since he's heard this news. He explained:

Jan Chamberlin has resigned from the famed choir - rather than perform for Donald Trump's inauguration. "Since 'the announcement,' I have spent several sleepless nights and days in turmoil and agony," she wrote in her resignation letter to the choir.

Todd feels that there's no way this comparison is fair at all. He's a proponent of Godwin's Law, which, in cases of a Adolf-Donald comparison the law is invalid, he is frightfully similar to the Nazi. Comparisons to Hitler are right on target for many reasons.

Any comparison between Donald Trump, Adolf Hitler, and the German Nazis is legitimate and there is growing evidence that Trump supporters are actively taking the right steps to repeat Nazi-type atrocities on American citizens who are not white Christian males.

1. Like Adolf Hitler, Donald Trump has a most senior adviser, and “alt-right” Nazi Stephen Bannon that terrified Europeans compare to one of Adolf Hitler’s most senior advisors and propaganda chief Josef Goebbels.

2. Donald Trump isn’t the originator of #MAGA. That would be Adolf Hitler, who, if he never made it a slogan, did make the idea “Make Germany Great Again” a central theme of his political movement.

3. The New York Times‘ Berlin bureau chief, Cyril Brown, covered Hitler for the paper, writing in a piece published on Nov. 21, 1922 that,

First Example

His program consists chiefly of half a dozen negative ideas clothed in generalities… He probably does not know himself just what he wants to accomplish.”

This sounds a lot like Trump. A half dozen negative ideas clothed in generalities really says it all. Very, very much like Trump, who is terrific, did we mention that?

Second Example:

He talks rough, shaggy, sound horse sense, and according to… public opinion, a strong, active leader equipped with horse sense is the need of the hour.”

This is precisely how Donald Trump has presented himself and been received by his followers, and as with Hitler, his blunt talk has been mistaken for honestly, as though a pathological liar cannot speak bluntly.

4.This Nazi hate-propaganda is too familiar to people who are old enough to remember the atrocities first hand.

Some people can attempt to downplay the eerie similarities between Adolf Hitler and the man who, according to an ex-wife, sleeps with a copy of Hitler’s speeches by his bedside.

5. Trump has yet to really "denounce the support of Neo-Nazis, he (with the help of the mainstream media) has mainstreamed and normalized it. Alt-Right is a euphemism for neo-Nazi, and this Mormon choir singer can see the writing on the wall.

Make your country great again? Been there, done that, and look where it got the Germans and all the minorities the Nazis trampled along the way.

Jan Chamberlin should be commended for sticking to her principles, unlike Starnes who acts completely antithetical to Christs' teachings of love, tolerance and empathy.