C&L's Good Guys Of The Year: #4 Kurt Eichenwald

Not only is Newsweek reporter Kurt Eichenwald deserving of a Crookie Award this year, he should also get a Purple Heart for reporting, after enduring months of abuse by white supremacists online that did everything from cause him stress to triggering epileptic seizures. Still, he kept on.

Eichenwald's tireless reporting on Donald Trump's businesses, his relationship with Russia, and the hacks to the DNC earn him a place in our top 5 Good Guys for 2016.

Here's just a taste of his Carlson takedown, on Tuckie's own show.

TUCKER CARLSON: Do you see on one day you're criticizing the press for being lazy and inaccurate and the next day you are being lazy and inaccurate. KURT EICHENWALD: A journalist would ask the question why did you send that tweet? I will answer it for you now. I have been covering Donald Trump. I started writing about him in the late 1980s. At that time I obtained his medical records from his real doctor, not from this guy who sent out medical report then. It showed that in 1982 he was given a very heavy prescription for an amphetamine derivative and he remained on that prescription for many years. I knew from people inside the Trump organization that they were deeply concerned about his condition that he was getting reckless, that he was getting impulsive. That he wasn't sleeping. That he was speaking with these sort of great variations of grandeur that he could do anything.

Congratulations and our thanks, Kurt Eichenwald!