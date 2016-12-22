Dame Helen Mirren Reviews 2016: 'A Big Pile Of Sh*t.'

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Dame Helen Mirren read a prepared text regarding the year soon past.

Mirren is an Oscar-winning superstar well-known for playing Queen Elizabeth in several productions.

And so she's perfect for giving the "year end address" in royal tones, opening with:

"2016 was a big pile of sh*t."

The thread below is available to share your views of 2016, and especially if something GOOD happened that you'd like to share. We could all use the good news.


Winter Donation Drive
Via snail mail:
Crooksandliars.com
P.O. BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV