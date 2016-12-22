Dame Helen Mirren Reviews 2016: 'A Big Pile Of Sh*t.'

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Dame Helen Mirren read a prepared text regarding the year soon past.

Mirren is an Oscar-winning superstar well-known for playing Queen Elizabeth in several productions.

(Helen Mirren, The Queen) Queen Elizabeth pic.twitter.com/OULGvX4HGP — La vita è bella (@ritabox68) August 23, 2016

And so she's perfect for giving the "year end address" in royal tones, opening with:

"2016 was a big pile of sh*t."

The thread below is available to share your views of 2016, and especially if something GOOD happened that you'd like to share. We could all use the good news.