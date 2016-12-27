Midday Open Thread: Remembering Carrie Fisher

By Frances Langum
(Video contains at least one eff bomb.)

No one needs to leave a comment about how 2016 sucks. We get it. And this is just the beginning of the Great Goodbye for baby boomers, anyway.

Even though we don't do obits on this site very often, Carrie Fisher was special.

Star Wars aside, I will always remember her for this show above. "Wishful Drinking"

She went public with her battle with mental illness and substance abuse -- and made the world a better place as a result. You can't ask for a better legacy, but her final years also brought the new Star Wars franchise and her moving part in it. And gave her a new opportunity to share her brilliance to a new audience.

She will be missed.

Only respectful comments here. Violators will be banned from the site. We're serious.


