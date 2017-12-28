Open Thread - Remembering Rose Marie By Frances Langum 12/28/17 8:30pm Click here for reuse options! When I asked "Santa to send a fella" I didn't think he'd send himself! pic.twitter.com/KOSGf69s2P — Rose Marie-Official (@RoseMarie4Real) December 19, 2017 RIP Rose Marie, an American with a phenomenal career spanning nine decades. As a child performer she had a successful singing career as Baby Rose Marie. Full video at: https://t.co/plAktwR5XA pic.twitter.com/6OrpJD2qMa — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) December 29, 2017 Anyone want to hear my thoughts on this Harvey Weinstein business? — Rose Marie-Official (@RoseMarie4Real) October 11, 2017 I’ve worked since I was 3, Im 94. W/ Weinstein, finally women are speaking up to power. I have suffered my whole life for that. Dont stop https://t.co/sad20SYn2V — Rose Marie-Official (@RoseMarie4Real) October 11, 2017 @RoseMarie4Real Ma'am - some things are good and some things are bad. This is bad. YOU are good. I support you. #MeToohttps://t.co/arhRDkKmrc — Far Side Soprano (@FarSideSoprano) December 19, 2017 Open thread below... Click here for reuse options!
Comments