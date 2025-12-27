Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Fancy Autocomplete
By TengrainDecember 27, 2025

Above, The Phenomenauts cover, Make a Circuit With Me. Is it artificial intelligence or genuine stupidity? Discuss amongst yourselves.

Above The Law looks at the intersection of AI and law firms, and says, “the conversation has shifted from whether to use the AI technology to how to use it.”

This Is Not Cool considers the possibility of AI data centers in space: "May the Swartz Be With Them."

40 Years in the Desert analyzes the AI finances: Remember Enron?

Balloon Juice gets real intelligence on Putins plans for Ukraine from the Shrub years!

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania rounds-up the round-ups of the best books of the year. Git yer lit-on!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon