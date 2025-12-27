Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, The Phenomenauts cover, Make a Circuit With Me. Is it artificial intelligence or genuine stupidity? Discuss amongst yourselves.

Above The Law looks at the intersection of AI and law firms, and says, “the conversation has shifted from whether to use the AI technology to how to use it.”

This Is Not Cool considers the possibility of AI data centers in space: "May the Swartz Be With Them."

40 Years in the Desert analyzes the AI finances: Remember Enron?

Balloon Juice gets real intelligence on Putins plans for Ukraine from the Shrub years!

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania rounds-up the round-ups of the best books of the year. Git yer lit-on!

