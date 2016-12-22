Newt Gingrich Forced To Apologize In Baby Talk Over 'Drain The Swamp' Comments

Yesterday Fran ran a post, "Drain The Swamp? Newt Says That's Another Trump 'Never Mind' in which Gingrich said that the slogan Trump used was basically cute, but not relevant anymore.

Newt's fearless leader didn't approve of his choice of words and tweeted this out:

Someone incorrectly stated that the phrase "DRAIN THE SWAMP" was no longer being used by me. Actually, we will always be trying to DTS. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016

I love that Trump referred to the former Speaker of the House as "someone!"

Anyway, the tweet wasn't good enough for Comrade Trump and he evidently scolded Newt about it, which forced Gingrich to post an apology video on Twitter.

I goofed. Draining the swamp is in, @realDonaldTrump is going to do it, and the alligators should be worried. #DTS https://t.co/nCHs61gpve pic.twitter.com/OCO7eaSKvk — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 22, 2016

It appears Newt was forced to use baby talk as part of his penance.

Newt said, "I want to report that I made a big boo-boo."

Poor baby. Kiss the boo-boo, Newt. Kiss it!

He continued, "I spoke this morning with President-elect Donald Trump, and he reminded me: He likes draining the swamp. I mischaracterized it the other day...He even describes it as DTS"

OMG, WTF, LOL, ROTFL, IOKIYAR and now DTS!

He said, " I goofed. 'Drain the swamp' is in. The alligators should be worried."

How embarrassing.