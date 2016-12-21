Drain The Swamp? Newt Says That's Another Trump 'Never Mind'

By Frances Langum
— UPDATED: 12/21/16 7:59pm

Nevermind.

It's all just a scripted reality show at Celebrity Apprentice - White House Edition.

And isn't it nice that Newton Leroy Gingrich, the

—Advocate of civilization

—Definer of civilization

—Teacher of the rules of civilization

—Arouser of those who form civilization

—Organizer of the pro-civilization activists

—Leader (possibly) of the civilizing forces.

Now holds the cabinet position of Secretary of Trump Gets Away With Stuff Because We Say So.

Is there a countdown clock to January 20, 2021 yet?

We welcome relevant, respectful comments.
