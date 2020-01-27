Fox's Bongino Says Bolton, Yes, JOHN Bolton, Is 'Part Of Liberal Swamp'

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino said that President Barack Obama had not done enough to clean the “swamp” in Washington, D.C. after reports said that former National Security Adviser John Bolton was aware of the president’s Ukraine scheme.

According to portions of Bolton’s new book obtained by The New York Times, Trump told him to withhold Ukraine aid to force the country to investigate Joe Biden and his son.

Bongino suggested to the hosts of Fox & Friends that Bolton, who was also a Fox News contributor at one time, could be part of a liberal conspiracy to bring down the president.

“Do you understand, The New York Times annihilated its own story,” he ranted. “They didn’t expect people would actually read because some of their liberal readers, I guess they can’t. But, yeah, it’s a dumb story.”

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade wondered if leaked excerpts of Bolton’s book makes it more likely that he will testify before the Senate impeachment trial.

“Testify to what?” Bongino exclaimed.

According to the Fox News contributor, any Republican senator who votes for witnesses is a “weak-kneed wuss.”

“Everything is a coincidence,” Bongino complained. “A whistleblower magically appears, people from the NSC are working on Adam Schiff’s staff!”

“This will be the next story, how Bolton has the keys to the kingdom,” he added.

“One thing I take from this,” Kilmeade said, “is [Trump] has got to do a better job vetting his staff.”

“A lot of snakes in the swamp,” Bongino agreed.