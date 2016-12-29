Obama Designates New National Monuments; Militias 'Saddle Up!'

As the first anniversary of the Malheur Refuge occupation looms, the Bundy Gang appears to be gearing up in rebellion over President Obama's recent designation of Gold Butte in Nevada as a national monument.

Retiring Senator Harry Reid has long wanted Gold Butte to be set aside as a monument, but militias are very unhappy about it, particularly since the Bundy boys graze their cattle on those lands without permits.

Even as they await trial in Nevada on charges related to the 2014 uprising against the Bureau of Land Management, the Bundy Boys are possibly organizing yet another uprising.

Jon Ritzheimer, of Malheur fame, is marshalling the troops via Facebook. Commenting on the White House announcement, Ritzheimer called his pals to "Saddle Up!!!" He then issued a call to action, telling followers to "Get your gear ready."

They have some heavy hitters backing them, too, as Raw Story notes.

The Bundys claim the U.S. Constitution generally prohibits the government from owning land, while Utah lawmakers have passed the 2012 Transfer of Public Lands Act, which was promoted by the conservative American Legislative Exchange Council and Koch-backed American for Prosperity.

Bundy Ranch has jumped into the fray, too, and are apparently planning another "peaceful protest" for Saturday. We all know what happened the last time they staged one of these.

People and standing up and letting their voices be heard. We the people are completely against the Gold Butte National Monument and the Government is once again overreaching and doing what ever benefits them and not caring what We The People want. Join in and let your voice be heard at this peaceful protest on Saturday.

Apparently for the Bundys, "We the People" are the Kochs and a handful of right-wing gun-totin', liberty-lovin' cowboys.

One of the lesser-discussed parts of Donald Trump's platform was releasing federal lands back to states, presumably so they could sell them or otherwise deface them. Both newly designated national monuments are the home of priceless Native American artifacts.

Because President Obama used the Antiquities Act as the basis for his designation, it's unclear that Congress has a pathway to undo his action. But that won't stop them from trying, nor will it stop them from the wanton destruction of our precious lands. At least not if the Kochs have their way.