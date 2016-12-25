Prince Charles Warns Of The Return To Dark Days Of 1930's

We asked, what will our generation do to fight extremism here, and now Prince Charles is positing the same theory: are we going to fight this fascist monstrosity or succumb willfully to this all-too-familiar extremism?

He recorded this longer message in defense of all the persecuted Christian minorities who've been virtually eradicated by ISIS. The edited portion included in this article speaks about the rise of Nationalist groups, Prince Charles alludes to the populism and extreme Nationalism that has overtaken his own country (Brexit), France (Nationalist Front) as well as the U.S. (The GOP has always flirted with fascism). Scary times are upon us, and forgetting the lessons of history would prove fatal to our fragile Democracy.

PRINCE CHARLES: I've seen the rise of many populist groups across the world that are increasingly aggressive towards those who adhere to a minority faith. All of this has deeply disturbing echoes of the dark days of the 1930's. I was born in 1948 just after World War II in which my parents' generation fought and died in a battle against intolerance, monstrous extremism.and an inhuman attempt to exterminate the Jewish population of Europe. That nearly 70 years later that we are seeing such evil persecution is beyond belief. We owe it to the people who have suffered and died so horribly not to repeat the horrors of the past.

Since Poland and Hungary have elected Far-Right Nationalist parties, and Germany and France have seen a resurgence in these same populist groups, we should take notice. The nationalism that spawned Brexit and the imposition of Trump as President-elect is reminiscent of the same political and social unrest that spawned the fascist tyrants who terrorized the world, just a few generations ago.