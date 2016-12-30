Giuliani: U.S. Intelligence Agencies 'Incompetent, Politicized' On Russian Hack Reports

Super Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani told Fox News that all seventeen U.S. intelligence agencies are puppets for the current administration. Yeah.

Giuliani went on Fox and Friends, of course, to call the US intelligence agencies "incompetent" for delivering President Obama intelligence that verifies Russia did hack into our electoral process. Their decision was unanimous, but I doubt Rudy includes the FBI in his claims since they aided and abetted Donald Trump to help him win the election. But even the FBI concurred with the rest of the intelligence communities and agreed Russia was involved in hacking.

Rudy joined the the warm comforts of Fox and Friends and went on a tirade against President Obama, blaming him for allowing hacking to go on and for imposing sanctions on Russia for their interference in our general election.

Giuliani said, "Now after 18 months of this hacking, he does something about it."

Then he went off on a rant about how correct Mitt Romney was for calling out Russia in the 2012 election, but as we know, Romney wasn't talking about Russia hacking into the U.S election process.

Rudy continued, "Somebody can honestly say none of this would have happened if President Obama had been awake -- if President Obama had listened to Mitt Romney when Mitt Romney said Russia was a threat and he laughed at him."

After Ed Henry chimed in about a NY Times article saying Obama wanted to "box in" President-elect Trump, he asked Rudy for his council.

Giuliani replied, "You get your own people to review it. There's no question that the intelligence that President Obama has been getting has either been incompetent or politicized."

Whenever Trump is faced with either defending his own actions or discuss potential problems, Trump surrogates always spin it back to their rivals.

He said, "If the Democrats want to be angry about the hacking here, they should get angry at Barack Obama for doing nothing about it."

Okay so there's no hacking, the reports are politicized, and Obama did nothing about it?

Rudy did agree that hacking is "prolific" around the world, but I guess in Russia's case, not so much? "I would urge President Trump, when he becomes President Trump, have his own intelligence people do their own report, let's find out who did it, and let's bang them back really hard. Not some moving a couple of this ones around or that ones around. They are not hacking from those places. It's totally absurd."

Is Rudy talking about using airstrikes against Moscow?

By the way, the experienced civil servants in the intelligence communities aren't going anywhere, and are massively more experienced than any of "Trump's own people" in figuring this hacking out. If Trump really wants expert advice about Russian intelligence, he is going to go to these people. If he wants an idiot to tell him what he wants to hear, he can call Giuliani anytime.