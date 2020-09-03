Russian Hackers Pretend To Uncover Hack, Get Reward From State Department

Sweet Jeebus! Of course this happened:

🚨🚨🚨Russian journalists have discovered data from Michigan voter data rolls—including the personal info of 7.6 million Michigan voters—on a Russian hackers’ platform. It also includes voter info from other swing states, including Florida and NC https://t.co/EIiWioTbkF — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) September 1, 2020

But wait! It goes from drama to comedy, fast:

The hilarious—and extremely Russian—part of this is that these hackers were apparently using this data to get that reward money that the State Department was offering for information on election interference. https://t.co/3DWVjzoxx3 — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) September 1, 2020

And then we realize that Mike Pompeo’s State Department is in play, so the stupid must be around the corner:

NB: As some people have correctly pointed out, this is publicly available information. A lot of it has been floating around for a while. It’s just unclear what these hackers are using it for, other than scamming the State Department. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) September 1, 2020

So the 4th Reich is paying Russian hackers to prove they hacked Americans. Got it.

[Years ago, I worked for a company that paid engineers a bonus for finding bugs in the code. You’ll never guess what happened! Bugs were introduced, then found, then rewarded! Capitalism at its finest!]

Carry-on!

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors