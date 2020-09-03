Politics
Russian Hackers Pretend To Uncover Hack, Get Reward From State Department

Russian hackers have (allegedly!) received at least $4000 from the US State Department for "uncovering" a hack of American Voter info. But that information is public. #Winning!
By Tengrain
Sweet Jeebus! Of course this happened:

But wait! It goes from drama to comedy, fast:

And then we realize that Mike Pompeo’s State Department is in play, so the stupid must be around the corner:

So the 4th Reich is paying Russian hackers to prove they hacked Americans. Got it.

[Years ago, I worked for a company that paid engineers a bonus for finding bugs in the code. You’ll never guess what happened! Bugs were introduced, then found, then rewarded! Capitalism at its finest!]

Carry-on!

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

