Ukraine IT Army Decimating Russian Mercenaries Online As Well

The Wagner Group are Russian mercenaries responsible for many of the worst atrocities and war crimes of Russia's war on Ukraine. They've been linked to Neo-Nazis and far-right extremists. And "the group is widely believed to be owned or financed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman with close links to Putin."

Ukraine will hunt them down. Every last one of them.

Source: Yahoo News/New Voice of Ukraine



“The website of the Wagner group, which recruits Russian prisoners for the war in Ukraine, has been hacked by the IT Army,” Federov’s message reads. “We have all the personal data of mercenaries! Every executioner, murderer and rapist will face severe punishment. Revenge is inevitable!” Ukraine’s IT Army is a group of computer specialists who battle with Russian hackers in cyberspace, disrupting the Kremlin’s information war against Ukraine and the West. Earlier, the Russian news outlet SOTA reported that Wagner was forcibly recruiting prisoners from Russian prison colonies to be sent to the war against Ukraine. On Sept. 14, a video appeared on Telegram channels in which Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, the reputed owner of Wagner, is seen telling prisoners in a Mordovian prison colony about Wagner, and inviting them to go to war in Ukraine.

"According to the VotTak media outlet, Prigozhin has already recruited about 1,000 prisoners for Russia's war against Ukraine." If they survive six months at the front they'll be freed, allegedly.

The Wagner website has been hacked:

“Ukrainian IT Army here. We now have your website personal data. Welcome to Ukraine. We’re waiting for you 😈” pic.twitter.com/iPOSNW6TVe — Illia Ponomarenko🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) September 19, 2022

And not only on the Wagner Group recruitment page, but also on their Telegram channel, replacing emoji reactions to the Azov logo, one-finger salutes, the Ukrainian flag, and so on.

Wagner's telegram channel had to disable its users' comments, because "through some miraculous way our adversary has replaced our like emoji" (to the Azov logo) pic.twitter.com/INB1QYkhmT — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) September 19, 2022

One of Putin’s closest allies, the oligarch who founded the Wagner mercenary group, goes to a prison to recruit criminals for the war in Ukraine.



The will fee right at home in the Russian Army.



English subtitles 🔽 pic.twitter.com/dxCNLzDCHZ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 15, 2022

Ukrainian forces are eliminating them from the battlefield to the extent now that they have trouble getting new members.

This morning, Ukrainian forces hit the "Wagner" PMC base in occupied Kadiivka pic.twitter.com/G6a80zhbZS — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) September 19, 2022

And unwelcome on Twitter as well.