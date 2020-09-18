Politics
U.S. Admits Rohrabacher Offered Pardon To Cover Up Russian Hack

The U.S. admits that Rohrabacher offered a presidential pardon to Assange if he covered up Russia hacking of the DNC in 2016.
By RedStateRachel
Image from: screenshot/ABC/2013

In 2017, Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher and Charles Johnson met with Julian Assange in Ecuador, offering a presidential pardon if he’d cover up Russia’s involvement in the DNC hacking. According to The Daily Beast,

"Lawyers representing the United States at Julian Assange’s extradition trial in Britain have accepted the claim that a Congressman offered the WikiLeaks founder a presidential pardon on the condition that he would help cover up Russia’s involvement in hacking emails from the Democratic National Committee."

Attorney Jennifer Robinson testified in London that she had attended a meeting between Assange, then-Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher, and Trump ally Charles Johnson at the Ecuadorian embassy in London August 15, 2017.

According to Robinson's testimony, President Trump approved the trip to meet with Assange to discuss a potential deal and presidential pardon. The information about July 2017 meeting is not new, but the first-time testimony from the American attorney has been heard in full.

The White House denies that Trump approved the meeting or that the president knew about the meeting. However I agree with Eric Garland, who tweeted about the news this morning:

Eric Garland, Assange Pardon
Image from: Eric Garland/Twitter

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

