Van Orden Saw Padilla Incident Through Beer Goggles

Van Orden didn't watch the video, or he was drunk.
Van Orden Saw Padilla Incident Through Beer Goggles
Credit: howderfamily.com
By Chris capper LiebenthalJune 13, 2025

By now the gentle reader is aware of how Barbie Fife, aka Puppy Killer Kristi Noem, sicced her goons on Senator Alex Padilla, who had the audacity to try to ask a question to Barbie Fife.

Milwaukee Journal Center reporter Lawrence Andrea caught up with Rep Drunken Van Orden and asked for a statement, and whoo boy, what a statement it was. DVO obviously had his beer goggles on when he saw the video, based on his statement:

screenshot_2025-06-13_023123

“It appears from the video I saw that Sen. Padilla assaulted people who were defending a member of the President’s cabinet.”

WTAF!

Padilla never struck out at anyone. Hell, I'm not sure that he even closed his hands into a fist.

But what do you expect from the drunken coward who slammed into a young woman and then played the victim card, claiming he was injured in an assault by the woman?

People saw through his bullshit then, just like they'll see through his bullshit now.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon