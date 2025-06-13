Van Orden Saw Padilla Incident Through Beer Goggles

By now the gentle reader is aware of how Barbie Fife, aka Puppy Killer Kristi Noem, sicced her goons on Senator Alex Padilla, who had the audacity to try to ask a question to Barbie Fife.

Milwaukee Journal Center reporter Lawrence Andrea caught up with Rep Drunken Van Orden and asked for a statement, and whoo boy, what a statement it was. DVO obviously had his beer goggles on when he saw the video, based on his statement:

“It appears from the video I saw that Sen. Padilla assaulted people who were defending a member of the President’s cabinet.”

WTAF!

Padilla never struck out at anyone. Hell, I'm not sure that he even closed his hands into a fist.

But what do you expect from the drunken coward who slammed into a young woman and then played the victim card, claiming he was injured in an assault by the woman?

People saw through his bullshit then, just like they'll see through his bullshit now.