Trump Supporter Super Sadz When ICE Detains A Third Of His Staff

Florida Man upset that half of his staff are detained by ICE, would still vote for Trump.
By Red PainterJune 13, 2025

A Trump supporting businessman from Florida is entering the Find Out Phase of FAFO after one third of his employees were arrested by ICE! The man hired undocumented immigrants AND STILL voted for Donald Trump.

The Daily Beast is reporting that Vincent Scardina LOVED Trump's aggressive stance on immigration and voted for it, but now he is feeling the effects of his vote - in his wallet.

Scardina runs a small roofing business in Florida’s Lower Keys and simply CANNOT believe that the Leopard Eating Party is eating his face, even after he voted FOR THE LEOPARD EATING PARTY who ran on the campaign message "We will eat your face."

I guess he thought his face was special.

Ok, so back to the story. Six men, all Nicaraguan, were pulled over in a work truck on May 27th and promptly arrested. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the men were sent to a detention facility “for deportation.”

.Scardina said “It’s quite a shock. You get to know these guys, you become their friends—not just an employer but a friend."

Dude, you voted to deport them. YOUR VOTE LOCKED IN THEIR FATE!??

He told the Daily Beast that the men "had valid work permits and pending asylum applications" and his lawyer states that “they are legally here...Valid work permit, not even close to expired… again, no criminal records—not here, not in Nicaragua.”

You guys are going to be shocked that he STILL SUPPORTS MANY OF TRUMP'S POLICIES, but he has "a little bit" of buyer's remorse.

"Fucketh around and ye shall findeth out" - A Twitter User in 2024

