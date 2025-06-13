Finally, Someone Tells Hegseth To His Face: 'You're Unqualified'

Kegsbreath’s effort to BS his way through the congressman’s question didn’t go well. Rep. Carbajal told Hegseth to 'Just Get The Hell Out’
By NewsHound EllenJune 13, 2025

During a congressional hearing on Thursday, Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA) asked Secretary of State Pete Hegseth, “Do you think political allegiance to Trump is a requirement for serving our nation, either in uniform or a civilian in the department?”

It’s a relevant question given reports that Dear Leader has been requiring loyalty tests.

But Hegseth, obviously more concerned with playing to the TV cameras than with serving Americans, said with a smirk, “I'm incredibly proud, as are millions of Americans…”

Carbajal wasn’t having it. “No, no, no, no, no, not today” he said, interrupting. “Yes or no.”

Obviously, Hegseth didn’t want to provide what should have been an obvious “no” answer. So, he went on the attack. “Congressman, you know what a silly question that is,” he sneered.

Carbajal shot back, “It’s silly enough to warrant a very straightforward answer: Yes or no.”

Hegseth continued filibustering with his BS response. “We all support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” he began.

CARBAJAL: You know what? I'm not going to waste my time anymore. You're not worthy of my attention or my questions. You're an embarrassment to this country. You're unfit to lead. And there's been bipartisan members of Congress that have called for your resignation. You should just get the hell out and let somebody competently lead this department.

Of course, a Republican congressman developed a sudden concern for decorum. As if they ever complained when Marjorie Taylor Greene displayed a d*ck pic or when their own Speaker said Governor Gavin Newsum should be “tarred and feathered.”

Sorry, Whiskey Pete but Carbajal is right. You are an embarrassment to this country. Any decent person as unqualified as you would never have taken the job in the first place. And definitely would have resigned after Signalgate.

