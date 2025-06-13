Rep. Comer And Marge Lose It: 'Shut Up!' Antifa!

Cacophony breaks out when Rep. Frost challenges Marjorie Taylor Greene and James Comer to subpoena Kristi Noem.
By John AmatoJune 13, 2025

During today's House Oversight committee hearing on 'Sanctuary cities," Reps. James Comer and Marjorie Taylor Greene lost it when Representative Frost confronted them after Sen. Padilla was dragged out and detained during a Kristi Noem press briefing.

Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost demanded the committee subpoena Kristi Noem over the violent actions taken against a sitting US Senator, but as usual, classless Marge starting yelling at him that he 'lost the election' and claimed he's from Antifa, while Gomer Comer was yelling at him to shut the hell up.

COMER: He's trying to get on MSNBC.

You probably knocked somebody off MSNBC.

FROST: I don't have any problem getting on MSNBC.

That's what I'm talking about.

GREENE: I think he's been elected as a former Antifa member, right?

Antifa.

Back to order, Ms. Greene.

Go. Go. He's a former Antifa member, Mr. Chairman.

You're elected, guys.

You got it.

No surprise.

Who's a former Antifa member?

Me?

Yeah, you.

FROST: I ask that these words be taken down.

No, Ms. Greene.

Thank you.

Thank you, Mr. Chairman.

There's a motion.

Governor- Governor Hochul- Ms. Greene is recognized.

Governor Hochul, you stated that you're a proud Democrat.

Proud registered Democrat.

All right, we got to suspend.

There's been a parliamentary move.

They said they weren't going to do that.

What's the- Just ask her to strike what she said.

Mr. Chairman, I move to revise my remarks.

Congressman Frost was arrested in 2021 at a voting rights rally.

COMER: Okay.

Without objection?

Marge was forced to change her remarks and cowardly did so.

Good on Rep. Frost for not "shutting up!"

