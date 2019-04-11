Politics
Trump Flip-Flops On Wikileaks

Now that Julian Assange has been arrested, Trump says Wikileaks is "not my thing." Back in the campaign of 2016 he was shouting "I LOVE WIKILEAKS!" to cheering crowds.
By Frances Langum
Memo to the remaining Corporal's Guard still showing up for work at the White House these days.

Donald Trump will flip-flop on you the minute you are in trouble.

After countless chants of "I LOVE WIKILEAKS!" to cheering crowds on the 2016 campaign trail, today Donald Trump told reporters, "I know nothing about WikiLeaks. It's not my thing ... I know nothing really about them."

I can't imagine this doesn't send shivers down spines in and around the Oval Office. There's no lifeboat for you, Trump staffers. Not one.

What a fair-weather friend Donald Trump is. White House staffers take note -- unless your last name is "Trump" (or maaaybe "Kushner") you can't count on Donald for a pardon.


