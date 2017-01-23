Aaaand Marco Rubio Caves On Tillerson Nomination--Voting Yes

By Frances Langum
The only thing I can say in Rex Tillerson's defense is, he got his lawyers to follow the law and yes, common decency when it comes to financial disclosure and ethics. Yes. Tillerson did the whole blind trust divestiture thing to the point that the Ethics officer complimented him.

So far, he is the ONLY Trump nominee to have done so.

This is not to say he should be Secretary of State. Oil interests already have plenty of say in our foreign policy, and Tillerson is way too chummy with Putin to be the head of our international diplomacy.

And now, a Senator who doesn't allow common decency to stop him from doing the politically expedient thing, stupider than toast US Senator Marco Rubio steps down from his moral high horse (displayed in the video above) and decides that oh sure I can vote for someone who won't say Putin is a war criminal in Aleppo because I might get to run for (vice?) president in 2020.

Yeah that's Rubio's statement, but I fixed it for him:


